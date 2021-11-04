Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Sells 8,737 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE TEL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.97. 1,191,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,120. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.65 and a 1-year high of $155.59. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
