Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Sells 8,737 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TEL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.97. 1,191,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,120. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.65 and a 1-year high of $155.59. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.