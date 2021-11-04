Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $40.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

