Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 9,166 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,642,699.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.46. 491,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,306. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

