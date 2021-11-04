Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 1,277 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 78,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

