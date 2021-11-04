Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Sells 559 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.49. 78,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,103. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1,619.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 72.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

