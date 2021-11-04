Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Sells 559 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.49. 78,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,103. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
