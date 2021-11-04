Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.56. 14,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,886. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.