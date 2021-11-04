Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PODD stock traded down $10.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.61. 610,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.47 and its 200-day moving average is $281.97. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $315.74.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

