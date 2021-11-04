INT (INT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, INT has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $1.31 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.00391953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00237674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096084 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

