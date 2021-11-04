Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,273,928.88 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,895. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.