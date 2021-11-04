Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €3.00 ($3.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISP. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.73 ($3.21).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

