Intrusion (INTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.