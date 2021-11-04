Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $631.21

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $631.21 and last traded at $630.71, with a volume of 12832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $622.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

The stock has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $566.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

