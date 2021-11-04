Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Mastercard worth $1,505,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.64. 84,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $302.24 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

