Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Uniper (UN01)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Uniper (ETR: UN01) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2021 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – Uniper was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/20/2021 – Uniper was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/20/2021 – Uniper was given a new €34.60 ($40.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/4/2021 – Uniper was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/15/2021 – Uniper was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/9/2021 – Uniper was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2021 – Uniper was given a new €28.10 ($33.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

UN01 traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €38.91 ($45.78). 263,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Uniper SE has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €39.12 ($46.02).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.