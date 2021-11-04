IOST (IOST) Market Cap Hits $979.42 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $979.42 million and approximately $222.23 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.00403556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.