iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.40

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.40 and last traded at $117.34, with a volume of 4414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10,697.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3,582.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,073,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.