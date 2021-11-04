iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after acquiring an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,337,524. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.84 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

