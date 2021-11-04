iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.71

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.71 and last traded at $87.71, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.