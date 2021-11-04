Jamf (JAMF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.88 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jamf alerts:

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -163.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.