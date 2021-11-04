Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of WRK opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 15.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 14.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 228.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

