John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $161.11

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.11 and last traded at $160.69, with a volume of 669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 349,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.