Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT Raised to $15.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:JNCE remained flat at $$9.64 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $493.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.03. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.