JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PDYPY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.