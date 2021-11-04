JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.84. 78,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,429. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,357.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 797,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.