JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TELDF. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Shares of TELDF stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading hours on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

