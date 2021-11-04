JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DDRLF. DNB Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SEB Equity Research raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Pareto Securities cut shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Shares of DDRLF stock traded down $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $35.80. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

