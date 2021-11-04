JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.