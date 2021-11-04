Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,091. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day moving average is $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $119.96 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

