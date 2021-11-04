Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $231.20

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $231.20 and last traded at $231.20, with a volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.12.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

