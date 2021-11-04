Karat Packaging (KRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Karat Packaging has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.33 million. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.