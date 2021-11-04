Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $154.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.00. 12,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $155.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $294,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,202,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $212,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

