Keep4r Reaches One Day Volume of $1,419.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $473,050.04 and $1,419.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for about $5.47 or 0.00008951 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00239863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00096454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.