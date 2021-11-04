Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0007 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $16,640.83 and $21.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00094230 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 200.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000973 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

