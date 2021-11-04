Kevin M. Brady Sells 1,250 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $283,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MEDP traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.67. 5,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.68. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.54 and a 12-month high of $229.49.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after acquiring an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,974,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,975,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.