KeyCorp Weighs in on Patrick Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,177,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

