Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $347,119.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KFRC stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,892. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.41.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kforce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.