KickToken [old] (KICK) Hits Market Cap of $2.31 Billion

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One KickToken [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded 8,766% higher against the dollar. KickToken [old] has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00239863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00096454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken [old] Profile

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

