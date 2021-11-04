Kin Price Tops $0.0001 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $172.08 million and $6.54 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00087621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00083451 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00124763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101133 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,356,456,501 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

