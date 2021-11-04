Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

