KLA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

KLA has raised its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $21.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $15.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 98,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,136. KLA has a one year low of $210.59 and a one year high of $393.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,304 shares of company stock worth $4,953,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

