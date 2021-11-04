Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after buying an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 270,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

