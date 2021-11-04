Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones stock opened at €91.00 ($107.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -65.00. Krones has a twelve month low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a twelve month high of €92.25 ($108.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.89 and a 200-day moving average of €81.48.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.