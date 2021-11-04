Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRUS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

