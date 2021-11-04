Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 44.05 ($0.58). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 43.25 ($0.57), with a volume of 2,204,676 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The company has a market capitalization of £147.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.67.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

