Lantronix (LTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 2.27. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth $245,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

