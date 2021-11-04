Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 136.06% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

