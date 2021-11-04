LATOKEN (LA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $24,281.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00240922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00096643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

