Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,927,043.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,102 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,117. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

