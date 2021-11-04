LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells $1,029,754.88 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 3,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,743. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

