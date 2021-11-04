LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.18 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.260-$1.310 EPS.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

